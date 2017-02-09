Spring cycling deals: Eight bargains on kit you’ll need in the coming months

We've rounded up the best spring cycling deals from all the major retailers to find you the best deals on the clothes you'll need in the next few months.

Spring is just around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready.

It’s a time when you’re likely to want a few more clothes because, as the weather gets better, you’ll be likely putting down more miles.

Plus, the nature of your wardrobe changes, as you’ll want more lightweight layers to remove through your rides. Our spring clothing buyer’s guide is a good starting point if you’re unsure what you need.

Sportful BodyFit Pro Race jersey

Read more: Sportful BodyFit Pro Race jersey review

Ok, so it might be a smidge lightweight for early spring but it’s a great option to have in the wardrobe for when the temperature starts to rise.

It’s well constructed, lightweight and is seriously breathable. We were big fans.

Buy now: Sportful BodyFit Pro Race jersey from Wiggle for £45 (down from £75)

Altura Podium Elite jersey

Read more: Altura Podium Elite jersey review

The quality of the material is unquestionable and it delivers in both performance and fit.

What’s more, it comes with a whopping five rear pockets, so you’ll have plenty of storage space.

Buy now: Altura Podium Elite jersey from Ribble Cycles for £52.39 (down from £74.99)

Altura Women’s Peloton Pro Gel bib shorts from £24.69

Read more: Altura women’s Peloton Pro Gel bib shorts review

These are great value bib shorts for long rides which will wick away sweat to stop you chilling.

Buy now: Altura Peloton Pro Gel bib shorts from Evans Cycles from £24.69

Castelli Nanoflex knee warmers for £14.99

Read more: Castelli Nanoflex Plus knee warmers review

Knee warmers are a must have on spring days and these fit the bill perfectly.

Their warm enough for those in-between rides where you’re never sure what the weather will do next.

Plus, they’re well built proving seriously long lasting

Buy now: Castelli Nanoflex knee warmers from Evans Cycles for £14.99 (down from £29.99)

Gore Universal GWS arm warmers AW16

Perfect for those early door rides or when the weather is a tad breezy.

Elastic cuffs will keep them tight and flat seams mean minimal rubbing when out riding.

They’re almost half price, too, so they’re worth snapping up while they’re hot.

Buy now: Gore Universal GWS arm warmers AW16 from CRC for £18.99 ( down from £34)

dhb Classic Windproof gilet for £26.25

Read more: dhb Classic Windproof gilet review

The front of this gilet is made from a highly windproof fabric that does a great job of keeping the chill off in the mornings.

To compliment this, the back is highly breathable making it very difficult to overheat.

Plus, it comes in at a price that won’t break the bank.

Buy now: dhb Classic Windproof gilet from Wiggle for £26.25 (down from £35)

Merlin Wear Elite bib short for £44.99

Read more: Merlin Wear Elite bib short review

There are heaps of things that are great about Merlin’s own brand bib shorts.

For starters, they’re comfortable thanks to a good shaped chamois. They’re also tight, so there won’t be any loose fabric. Finally, they’re a great price, so they won’t break the bank.

Buy now: Merlin wear Elite bib short from Merlin Cycles for £44.99

dhb Classic Rain Shell jacket from £37.99

Read more: dhb Classic Rain Shell jacket review

Buy now: dhb Classic Rain Shell jacket from £37.99 from Wiggle

It’s spring time in the UK, it’s going to rain.

The problem? It’s unlikely to be raining the whole time, so you’re going to want a jacket you can remove and pack away.

Enter the packable rain shell from dhb, which is breathable, waterproof and excellent value for money.