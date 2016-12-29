Nine amazing value bike lights that you’ll need for the dark nights

With it now getting dark from 4pm, we've the best deals of front lights, rear lights, and light sets from Wiggle, Chain Reaction, Evans Cycles, and Merlin

Front lights

There are really two types of front light on the market: those that are there to help you see, and those that are there to help you be seen. The former will be brighter to help you pick out the general direction of the road and any irregularities in the road surface even when riding on unlit country lanes, while the latter are better suited to well-lit urban areas, making sure that traffic can see you approaching.

Lezyne KTV Drive front light

Cateye HL-EL135 front light

Lezyne Power Drive front light

Lezyne Deca Drive Loaded front light

Rear lights

With around 40% of serious cycling accidents occurring when cyclists are hit from behind by motor vehicles, your rear light is probably the most important of your two lights. We’d recommend having two rear lights on your bike at all times: one that’s bright and flashing, and the other there as a backup just in case your main rear light runs out of juice and you find yourself stranded.

Cateye Omni 5 rear light

Lezyne Micro Drive rear LED light

Exposure TraceR rear light

Light sets

Buying a pair of lights is an easy way of making sure that you get well-matched front and rear lights that are suitable for the sort of riding that you’re doing, so you won’t end up accidentally buying a super-powerful rear light with a weak front light that won’t do the job on unlit lanes. Buying the lights as a pair can also be slightly cheaper too.

Raleigh 5 LED RX4.0 light Set

Cateye EL130/TL135 light set

For information on what to look for when buying new lights for your bike, check out our complete buyer’s guide to bike lights where you can find advice on what to look for, which lights will be best for your riding, and our pick of the best models currently on the market.