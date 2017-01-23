Bowman Cycles release first ‘ultra modern’ steel frame

Bowman Cycles release the Layhams steel frame, marking a new direction for the British brand

British brand Bowman Cycles has released their first ever steel frame, marking a new direction for the company.

Why the change of direction? “Stainless steel resists the worst that any winter can throw at it, while offering enough comfort to allow you to come back for more”, the brand say.

In particular, that comfort is added through wider tyres and a 27.2mm seatpost, which Bowman claim will keep you going for longer.

Just because it’s steel, doesn’t mean the bike is old school though. Bowman cycles are keen to assert that it’s a “contemporary take on the classic winter training frame”.

In fact, the Layhams is brought into modernity thanks to its carbon fork and Di2 capabilities.

That said, it’s still possible to run the bike the old fashioned way, with external routing.

Bowman say that they ” favourited external cabling for mechanical gearing to ease on-the-fly maintenance and lubrication”, but recognise people will want to run it digitally.

To maintain the clean looks they developed a “removable cable routing system”, which supposedly leaves no bosses in place when running a digital setup.

The new Layhams frame is billed as the do-it-all bike. According to the brand the bike “marries year round dependability with the prospect of two-wheeled adventures”.

On paper it certainly looks good. According to the brand, the steel frame can accommodate 28mm tyres and mudguards no problem.

What’s more, the frame comes with a no nonsense, 68mm threaded bottom bracket, which should make maintenance a cinch.

Bowman Cycles claim that the bike is a “year round bike” that “encourages, inspires and excites” regardless of the weather conditions.

The bike is available in two options: Gloss Red or Black and costs £1,400.