B’Twin’s budget bikes: 2017 range includes a £220 road bike

Bike brand B'Twin has revealed its 2017 road bike range, including a £220 entry level machine

French brand B’Twin has become synonymous with budget prices and good quality.

So much so, that last year we were happy to give the brand our ‘value bike of the year’ award.

In a year which bike prices are set to rise, the French company looks set on lowering their own – cue the Triban 100, a bike that costs £220.

They’ve billed this bike as the perfect first road bike or short distance commuter machine. It’s an alloy frame that comes with steel forks as well as seven speed drive chain.

Ok, so 7 gears probably doesn’t set the bike up for missions out to the hills, especially with a 14 – 34T cassette. But, according to B’Twin, this isn’t the bike’s purpose.

Instead, it’s “designed for getting started with road cycling on roads and paths” and the 28mm tyres as standard are supposed to help with that.

Apparently, we can expect to see the Triban 100 hit the shelves in March.

Looking for more gearing options? Well the next model, the Triban 500 comes with a 24 gears.

That’s not all either. For £330 you’ll get an alloy 6061 T6 frame equipped with a carbon fork.

According to B’Twin, this bike would compliment the “occasional” cyclist as well as those taking part in longer rides and sportives.

B’Twin reckon that the more upright position of the Triban 500 and the “comfort-orientated frame geometry” will appeal to those not used to road cycling.

Similarly to the Triban 100, expect to be able to buy the Triban 500 in March.

2017 sees B’Twin’s lowest price, fully carbon bike, the 560 CF, enter the market at £799. Supposedly it’ll be released in April in the UK only.

For this price, the French brand will offer a full Shimano Tiagra 10 speed drive chain suitable for those who ride “regularly on flat or mountainous terrain”.

Next it’s electronic shifting, and the B’Twin Ultra 940 AF comes equipped with Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 groupset.

B’Twin suggest that the Ultra 940 would be a good companion for those competing regularly in sportives and road racing.

Interestingly, the bike comes with an alloy frame and a carbon fork, which helps explain the modest price tag of around £1400 – although nothing has been confirmed yet by the company.

It’s shaping up to be good value, though. Especially considering last year, when B’Twin’s only Di2 model came in at sniff under £3000. Expect to see the bike come up for sale in April.

So, what’s at the very top then? Well, a fully carbon Ultegra Di2 equipped B’twin Ultra 740 CF is what.

Complete with a Mavic Cosmic Elite wheelset, B’Twin bill this as their regular club road racing bike, suitable for those who like to get a little competitive. This particular model will be available from April.