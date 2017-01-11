Cadence Collection tackles winter with cold and wet weather clothing

Full range of cold and wet weather gear from the US brand

Being based in California, you might think that Cadence Collection would just be focussed on warm weather gear. But this year it’s also got an extensive collection of kit for cold weather cycling.

This includes hi viz green variants of its Digits gloves, priced at £29.00 and Sherman shoe covers at £26.00. The shoe covers are also available in black, while the black variant of the gloves adds 40% merino wool to the mix for additional warmth.

For milder conditions, they can be coupled with Cadence’s fleece leg warmers (£68) and arm warmers (£49), while the Bleek thermal bib tights at £199 are made of Windblocker softshell fabric that is windproof and water resistant. They come with Santini’s NAT seatpad which has gel inserts and have fleeced back and braces for additional insulation. Cadence also sells a fleece neck gaiter at £24.00 and merino wool socks at £22.00 for additional warmth.

Jackets and jerseys are designed to cater for different levels of cold riding. They start off with the fleeced Reel Camo and Minus race fit long sleeved jerseys at £139. There’s also a short sleeved variant of the Minus which includes merino wool content, currently discounted to £79.

The Pinehurst jacket is a race fit wind and water resistant lightweight shell with a mesh back priced at £129, while there’s also a gilet version called the Diablo priced at £109.

For wetter conditions, the Kenton jacket (£319) is made from a breathable three layer shell material with fully taped seams and water resistant zippers and comes with a hood with rain visor.

And for seriously cold conditions, the Ericson Insulator jacket (£219 currently discounted to £169) has a water repellent breathable outer covering its quilted Primaloft insulation.

More details on the Cadence Collection website.