Disc brakes make their time trial debut at Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Cannondale SuperSlice used by the Cannondale-Drapac team in Italy.

Cannondale-Drapac became the first team to use a disc brake bike in a time trial as the debuted the new Cannondale SuperSlice at Wednesday’s Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial.

The SuperSlice is a new model from the American brand, but has many similarities with its existing Slice time trial bike such as the cut-out seat tube and upright seatpost.

>>> Gianni Moscon’s front wheel collapses in bizarre crash during Tirreno TTT (video)

However there are some subtle changes such as what appears to be a beefed by down tube, a re-engineered bottom bracket, and a cleaner head tube.

Rather excited to debut this puppy today in the opening TTT of Tirreno Adriatico with the @rideargyle chaps. Kudos to @cannondalepro for coming up with the goods. More details to come from them soon 👍👍😍 #discsfordays A post shared by Ryan Mullen (@ryanmullen9) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Of course, the biggest change comes with the fork and the rear end, which will have been altered to deal with the asymmetric forces exerted on them by disc brakes.

>>> Disc brakes: everything you need to know

For the time being, the team is having to use TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes, which will provide very similar braking performance to standard rim brakes, with the switch to hydraulic disc brakes expected when Shimano starts to produce a time trial brake lever capable of working with hydraulic brakes.

The bad news is that the Cannondale SuperSlice didn’t receive an overly successful debut, with Cannondale-Drapac finishing in 16th place in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial, 1-18 behind winners BMC Racing.