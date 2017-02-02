Canyon coming to the USA in summer 2017 – report

Canyon has just announced that it will start shipping to the USA beginning in quarter three of 2017

Canyon has announced that its bikes will be available to buy in the USA from the summer of 2017.

The German company will be looking to continue its hugely successful direct sales system in America, where its bikes will be delivered direct to the homes of consumers.

“For many years, we have heard from riders wanting Canyon to come to the U.S. so they can have access to the same award-winning bikes”, said Frank Aldorf, Canyon’s chief Brand Officer.

He continued, “we are pleased to announce that we will be able to share the Canyon experience in the United States, with direct sales of our bikes beginning in Q3 of this year.”

Following 2008, the year that international sales of Canyon bikes surpassed German ones, the company has been looking to expand to the USA.

It believes that “entering the U.S. marks the next big step for Canyon”

The German brand has secured a warehouse in Southern California and is reportedly looking for a place from which to base its managerial operations and U.S. customer support.

The move has been a long time in the works, and the last we heard of it was last year when the company said it planned to start selling bikes in the Spring of 2017.

Of course, this time last year Roman Arnold issued a letter of apology to Canyon’s customers in Europe regarding the poor delivery times of their bikes.

According to Arnold, the brand’s move to a new location and computer software “did not go as planned”.

Canyon will be hoping the same mistakes aren’t made in the transition to the USA.

It would seem that 2017 is going to be a busy year for the company, who have also just announced the Ultimate CF EVO, a new model of their hugely popular Canyon Ultimate range.