Castelli on the cheap: 10 amazing deals on Italian kit you won’t want to miss

The best deals on quality Italian kit that the internet has to offer right now

Seeing the little scorpion logo of Castelli on a piece of clothing is usually a sign of some high quality kit, but unfortunately that usually means that it comes with a high price tag too.

The good news is that the big internet retailers usually offer some pretty tasty discounts, especially on last season’s kit, so we’ve rounded up 12 of the best deals on offer right now.

Secondostrato thermal jersey for 64.99

Its thermal properties make the Castelli Secondo Strato is a great buy for the winter season.

What’s great is that the additional insulation means that on dry days you can leave the heavier rain jacket at home.

Buy now: Castelli Secondo strato at Evans Cycles for £64.99 (reduced from £129.99)

Perfetto Long Sleeve Jersey for £134.99

So named because it is perfect, apparently. While we’ve not had chance to test this one, it does have some pretty neat features.

The Italian brand has made it more waterproof as well as redesigned the tail so it should sit flatter.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto from Evans Cycles for £134.99 (down from £174.99)

Castelli Sorpasso BibNicker for £96.00

These bib tights are the esteemed winners a Cycling Weekly grouptest. When we tested them, we found that the fit was superb and that they were warm in close to zero temperatures.

Buy now: Castelli Sorpasso bib tights from Chain Reaction Cycles for £96.00 (down from £120.00)

Quindici Soft Wool Sock for £12.79

Treat your feet to a nice soft pair of socks. It’s made from merino wool so it’ll keep your toes nice and toasty.

Buy now: Castelli Quindici Soft Wool Sock for £12.79 (down from £16.00)

Evoluzione bib shorts

The worthy successor of the Progretto Y bib short, the Evoluzione comes with some nifty new tech. This includes superior wicking of sweat as well as gentle compression of the skin. Plus, they look sleek in black.

Buy Now: Casetlli Evoluzione at Evans Cycles for £34.99 (reduced from £69.99)

Gustosa women’s short sleeve jersey

The Castelli Gustosa jersey tries to be the best of both worlds. Adding a little more protection on the shoulders and back, it supposedly keeps you warmer when the temperature starts to dip.

It isn’t quite the season for it now, but there’s nothing wrong with bagging a bargain for future use.

Buy Now: Castelli Gustosa at Evans Cycles for £45 (reduced from £90)

Velocissimo bib shorts

Comfortably padded, long-lasting and a snug fit we found the Castelli Velocissimo bib-shorts to be a total keeper.

Buy Now: Castelli Velocissimo Tredz for £53.99 (reduced from £90)

Mortirolo 3 jacket for £90

The Mortirolo 3’s main selling point is its breathability. Designed to keep you warm from the front and breathe from the rear it should make maintaining the right temperature a total breeze.

Buy now: Castelli Mortirolo 3 from Merlin Cycles for £90 (reduced from £170)

Castelli Squadra Long jacket

What’s brilliant about this “emergency cape” is that it’s super packable. As a result, you can take it out on every ride, knowing you’re protected from the worst of it.

While it won’t keep you bone dry in a storm it will be especially useful in spring showers or on milder winter rides.

Buy Now: Castelli Squadra long jacket for £27.99 from Evans Cycles (down from £35)

Castelli Imprevisto Nano

Buy Now: Castelli Imprevisto for £47.99 from Evans Cycles (down from £80)

Just another jersey, right? Wrong! The Imprevisto is water-repellent, which makes it a excellent addition to your spring and summer wardrobe.

Okay, it isn’t exactly the season for it. But a deal is a deal, and you’ll get to wear it eventually and when you do you’ll feel chuffed to bits that you got such a good deal on it.