Colnago and Campagnolo? UAE Abu Dhabi’s 2017 bikes are looking rather nice

Twitter photo shows row of Colnago C60's ready to be sent out to the team

One of the most famous names in cycling will make a return to the WorldTour peloton in 2017.

No, we’re not talking about a Bradley Wiggins comeback, but rather the return of Colnago bikes which have not been ridden by a top-level team since Europcar dropped down to Professional Continental level in 2015.

A post by Colnago on Twitter shows the team’s C60 frames hung up in the Colnago factory ready to be sent out to mechanics to build up for riders.

Although no official announcement has yet been made as to the groupset the team will ride, it’s clear from the decals on the frame that they will be using Campagnolo groupsets, a change from last year when Lampre-Merida (the team’s former guise) used a combination of Shimano and Rotor components.

The team had faced an uncertain future after the withdrawal of Chinese sponsor TJ Sport. However, it was saved last week by an Abu Dhabi backer, and granted a UCI WorldTour licence on Tuesday.