Colnago releases new bike for Ernesto’s 85th birthday

Happy birthday Ernesto Colnago! Italian bike manufacturer releases the Colnago Ottanta5 Limited Edition in celebration of Mr Colnago's 85th birthday

February 9, 2017 marks the 85th birthday of Ernesto Colnago and so the company has released a new bike called the Ottanta5 to celebrate.

The new Ottanta5 is largely based on the C60 frame, however each of the 85 Ottanta5 frames will be hand made, hand panted in a silver metallic gloss and will feature Ernesto’s signature on the down tube.

The arabesque decorated lugs and the frame sticker homage refers back to the original Colnago logo created in 1954, which is a ‘nod to the glorious past of Colnago’ according to the Italian manufacturer.

The frame is made from high quality carbon and will use the star shaped tubing and lugs first found on the Master frame, followed by the carbon C60.

Celebrations like this don’t happen too often and with that Colnago will dress the Ottanta5 with Campagnolo Super Record EPS, Bora Ultra 50 wheels and keep the Ottanta5 theme with matching handle bar and stem.

This all of course won’t come cheap and will set you back…wait for it… £9999.95.

However, claiming part of Colnago’s history with a hand made, hand painted custom bike will forever leave all your riding buddies jealous, though I’m not sure I’d like to take it out in the rain!