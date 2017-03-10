Big discounts on bespoke brands, including Castelli, Assos, Bianchi and more

We've rounded up some wallet saving deals on the most bespoke brands, so you can wear the flashiest kit this springtime

New season, new you. Or at least, that’s how it should be. It’s just that those bespoke brands are so darn expensive, right? Wrong!

Thanks to these wicked deals you can look as good as you feel and spare a couple of pennies in the process.

Castelli Imprevisto Nano water-repellant Short Sleeve jersey £47.99

Perfect for the spring weather that we’re about to be bombarded with, the Imprevisto Nano jersey is water repellent and windproof.

Now, it’s discounted by a whopping 40%, too.

Castelli Gustosa Women’s short sleeve jersey £90 £45

An intelligent summer jersey that’ll also leave you protected should the temperature drop or if you ride into the evening.

The extra protection sits around your chest and shoulders to keep you warm.

POC Fondo Classic short sleeve jersey £115 £73.99

A lightweight top that should be saved for the warmest days. Still, it makes sense to get it in now while it’s on the cheap.

Comfortable with a great fit, this is well worth snapping up.

Mavic Cosmic Elite bib short £75 £51.99

Fast and lightweight, just like you’ll be come the spring. Hence, these are your perfect short partners.

Mavic has put a lot of effort into designing the chamois, so they should be comfortable too, which is always a boon.

Sidi Wire Carbon Vernice road shoes £325 £226.99

Sidi’s Wire Carbon Vernice shoes are a staple of the high end boot market and now they’re on a whopping discount.

If you are looking for some new kicks to bring in the better weather then these are the ones for you.

Assos Cs.Uno_S5 Chronosuit £200 £160

One for those who like to be slippery, the Chronosuit is serious business in the aero world.

Happily, it’s also got a boat load of great a features that make it good to wear. For example, it’s breathable and comfortable thanks to four way stretch fabric.

Bianchi Infinito CV disc ultegra £3,400 £2720

A bike that can do it all from bespoke brand Bianchi.

The Infinito CV disc is designed to keep up with you, regardless of what you’re riding, making it the perfect spring upgrade.

Selle San Marco Aspide team saddle £129 £59.99

Light enough for race day and comfortable enough for long days in the saddle is how San Marco bill the Aspide team saddle.

It has a non-slip material and an ergonomic design to make sure their is no undue discomfort or pressure.

Giro Republic LX road shoe £159.99 £98

These are possible some of the classiest kicks around.

What’s more, they’re actually good performers, too. They’ll be as suitable to a sunday morning century as they are a pootle around town.

Oakley Jawbreaker Pizm sunglasses £175 £119.94

Spring time means more sunshine, so spend less time squinting with a pair of Oakleys.

We’re big fans of just how comfortable they are – put them on and you’ll forget you’re wearing them.