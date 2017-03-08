Wheel deals: up to 50% off the ultimate upgrade wheelsets

We've collated the best wheel deals on the internet from the likes of: Easton, Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum and more...

It’s come to that time of year where you should start thinking about cleaning and re-greasing those trusty bomb proof winter wheels ready to stick back into the garage, whilst you look to splurge on something a little lighter, faster and just outright sexy to liven up your ride.

You’ll have the choice of race dedicated carbon tubular, clincher or tubeless ready wheels with alloy options too – companies are even offering wheel, tyre and tube bundles too. Whatever takes your fancy there will be a bargain to be had.

Keep an eye out on all our pages for the best cycling deals heading into the spring and summer months.

Our pick of the best wheel deals

Mavic Cosmic CXR 60 T wheelset £1750 £1099.99

Built to make your bike as slippery as possible, the Mavic Cosmic CXR is the real deal in terms of aerodynamics.

Extensive wind tunnel testing has helped hone it’s wind-beating capabilities, plus its stiffness should make it fast rolling to boot.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic CXR from Evans Cycles for £1,099

Shimano RS81 C24 carbon tubeless wheels £646.99 £379.99

These could be the perfect carbon wheel upgrade option for your summer ride – and they’re now discounted by 41%.

It’s compatible with everything from eight to 11 speed hubs, so they’re good to go right away.

Buy now: Shimano RS81 carbon tubeless wheels from Evans Cycles for £379.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset tyre and tube bundle £464 £381.97

This wheel tyre bundle deal works out at £299.95 if you select the Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset with Continental Gatorskin tyres and Continental Race tubes. Other options are available which will change the price.

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £381.97

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Tubular £1899 £892.99

Supposedly, riding these wheels in a 40km time trial saves 14 seconds over the next fastest wheel. That’s quite some claim.

Either way, over 50% off high end wheels is really not something to be sniffed at.

>>> Buy now from Chain Reaction Cycles for £939.99

Shimano RS11 clincher wheelset £159.99 £100.69

The RS11 wheelset is the workforce of the Shimano wheel line, bringing rugged reliability as well as an aero edge to your riding.

These are a great set of upgrade wheels for those on a budget, especially considering they’re now £50 off.

>>> Buy Shimano Rs11 clincher wheelset now from Ribble for £100.69

Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc wheelset £794.99 £640.99

Mavic has fallen back on their mountain bike expertise to create a great disc brake wheel upgrade for us roadies.

>>> Buy Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc from Chain Reaction Cycles for £640.99

Zipp 404 Firecrest rear wheel £1,138 £729.99

The Firecrest is a pretty versatile wheel, having taken victories in the mountains, time trials and the like.

Sadly, it’s only the rear wheel available here, but happily, it does have a pretty fine discount on it.

>>> Buy Zipp 404 Firecrest rear wheel from Evans Cycles for £729.99

Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel £1987 £1499

>>> Buy Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel from Tweeks for £1499

Read more: Zipp Super 9 Clincher disc wheel review

It’s fast, laterally stiff but also amazingly comfortable, too.

Opt for a Shimano or SRAM freehub option with white decals and this speed machine could be yours in 10 days. There’s a Campagnolo option, but it’ll take a bit longer to get to you.