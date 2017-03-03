Seven of the best gilet deals to kickstart your spring riding

Gilets are a must have for any cyclist in the spring months, so here are the best deals on the internet right now

Spring is a versatile season which means us cyclists need versatile clothing.

The gilet is a great item. It keeps you warm and dry but is ultimately packable so that it doesn’t have to get in the way.

With Spring just around the corner, here are some of the best gilet deals available right now.

Castelli Women’s Velo Vest £65 £37.49

Read more: Castelli Women’s Velo Vest review

The Castelli Velo Vest does everything you’d want from a gilet, and it’s now at a whopping 40% off.

It’s water-resistant, wind-resistant and seriously packable, fitting neatly in a jersey pocket.

Buy now: Castelli Women’s Velo Vest from Chain Reaction Cycles for £37.49

Gore Windstopper Gilet £79.99 £55.99

As you might expect, the Windstopper gilet is seriously windproof, able to keep you snug through the worst of it.

It’s also got two back pockets which means plenty of storage.

Buy now: Gore Winstopper Gilet from Evans Cycles for £55.99

Endura Women’s Pakagilet £32.99 £22.99

As you might expect this is Endura’s uber packable gilet which also happens to be water resistant. Smashing!

Buy now: Endura Women’s Pakagilet from Evans Cycles for £22.99

Castelli Fawesome 2 Vest £99.99 £49.99

Read more: Castelli Fawesome Vest 2 review

Castelli bills this as the Gabba alternative which makes it perfect for spring riding.

What makes it even more perfect is the fact that it’s now 50% off!

Buy now: Castelli Fawesome 2 Vest from Evans Cycles for £49.99

Altura Etape £34.99 £24.49

Altura is renowned for making sturdy clothing so you know the Etape will get the job done when you need it too.

Buy now: Altura Etape from Evans Cycles for £24.99

dhb ASV Race Thermal gilet £55 £35

Techincally, the dhb gilet is a winter piece of kit. However, there’s definitely space for it in your spring wardrobe, especially for those early morning starts.

Buy now: dhb ASV Race Thermal gilet from Wiggle for £35

Morvelo women’s Dasch Hemisphere gilet £80 £43.99

Buy now: Morvelo women’s Dasch Hemisphere gilet from Wiggle for £43.99

Probably one of the more versatile gilets out there, the Dasch Hemisphere comes with four pockets as well as being both wind and water resistant.

Plus, it looks great to boot!