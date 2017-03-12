Sunday trading: great deals on summer tyres, bespoke glasses and shoes

Crack open your wallet and snap up some top level bargains with this week's sunday trading, including kit from Schwalbe, Assos and more

It’s sunday, which means it is time for sunday trading!

This week we’ve got more belter deals from across the internets so jump on in to find something for you.

Schwalbe One road tyre £44.95 £26.99

Fast and reliable, the Schwalbe One is a great option for those who want to go fast this summer, without having to worry about punctures.

Buy now: Schwalbe One road tyre from Evans Cycles for £26.99

Mavic Kysrium Elite wheelset £525 £472.50

You should put those new Schwalbe One tyres on some new wheels, right?

Joking aside, the Ksyrium Elite wheelset is a great upgrade that won’t break the bank.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite Wheelset from Evans Cycles for £472.50

Shimano R260 SPD-SL shoes £229 £99.99

Read more: Shimano R260 shoe review

The R260 shoes scored full marks with us when we reviewed them.

Comfortable and supportive and now with a hefty discount makes them a great upgrade.

Buy now: Shimano R260 shoe from chain reaction cycles for £99.99

Assos Zegho sunglasses £239 £169

Read more: Assos Zegho sunglasses review

Ok, so the styling won’t be for everyone but that doesn’t stop them being seriously high end sunnies.

These come equipped with Carl Zeiss lenses that provide almost unhindered vision.

Buy now: Assos Zegho sunglasses from Ribble for £169

More next level deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 without brakes – £1,620 – £899

Continental Grand Prix folding tyre – £34.95 – £18.98

Campagnolo Comp One OT 11spd Chainset – £339 –£132.03

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Campagnolo Bora One 50 clincher wheelset – £1719 – £1389.99

Castelli Imprevisto Nano water-repellant jersey – £80 – £63.99

Altura women’s Pro Gel bib-short – £54.99 – £27.49

Castelli Fawesome Vest 2 – £99.99 – £49.99

Louis Garneau arm warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

Giro women’s rain jacket – £169.99 – £60.99

Endura women’s Roubaix jacket – £ 54.99 – £35.74

Specialized SL Expert bib-short – £99.99 – £79.99

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

Endura women’s Photon packable jacket – £69.99 – £19.99

That’s all for now, come back next week for more great savings!