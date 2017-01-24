Disc brakes make first appearance in pro peloton in 2017

Tom Boonen becomes the first rider to use disc brakes this season, riding a Specialized Venge ViAS Disc in Argentina.

Tom Boonen has become the first rider to use disc brakes in a professional race in 2017, using the technology on stage one of the Vuelta a San Juan.

Disc brakes were first introduced into professional races at the start of 2016, but that trial was suspended after Movistar rider Fran Ventoso alleged that he had been injured by a disc rotor in a crash at Paris-Roubaix.

However the trial was restarted at the start of the 2017 season, with Boonen being the first rider to use disc brakes this year.

Boonen, who will retire after the 2017 edition of Paris-Roubaix, will ride disc brakes in all of his races this year, riding a Specialized Venge ViAS Disc at the Vuelta a San Juan, before switching to a Specialized Roubaix for the cobbled classics.

Quick-Step Floors team-mate Marcel Kittel will also race on disc brakes at the Dubai Tour, which starts on January 31.