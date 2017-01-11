15 end-of-season road bike bargains that need to be snapped up fast

We trawl the internet to search out the biggest discounts on new bikes available this January

Buying a new bike is always going to be an expensive process, but because it’s the end of the season and all the big manufacturers are trying to clear their 2016 stock, there are still some pretty amazing deals on road bikes in all categories. And many prices have been reduced even further since the New Year.

>>> The best cheap bikes: ridden and rated

You might think that you’d be better off buying an updated 2017 model, but actually the majority of models won’t have changed, with only the paintjob and maybe a few small parts of the specification altered.

And don’t worry, we haven’t just picked bikes that are cheap because they are only available in 48cm and 62cm. All of the bikes featured here are available in a choice of at least two different sizes, although it definitely helps with availability if you’re extra-tall or slightly shorter than average.

Felt Z95

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £449.00 (reduced from £699)

Genesis Delta 30

>>> Buy now at Tweeks Cycles for £559 (reduced from £799.99)

Dedacciai Progetto Veloce

>>> Buy now at Tredz Bikes for £599.99 (reduced from £999.99)

Ridley X-Bow 20 Disc

>>> Buy now at Hargroves Cycles for £649.99 (reduced from £1049.99)

Specialized Dolce Elite

>>> Buy now at Hargroves Cycles for £700 (reduced from £999)

Kona Esatto Disc

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £779.40 (reduced from £1,299)

Felt F6

>>> Buy now at Tredz Bikes for £999 (reduced from £1,299)

Cinelli Saetta Radical Plus

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £1,137.49 (reduced from £1,750)

Avanti Giro AR C1

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £1,320 (reduced from £2,200)

Genesis Zero Z.2

>>> Buy now at Tweeks Cycles for £1,475 (reduced from £2,099.99)

Bianchi Intenso Athena

>>> Buy now at Hargroves Cycles for £1,250 (reduced from £2,150)

Avanti Corsa ER 2

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £1,500 (reduced from £2,500)

Colnago AC-R

>>> Buy now at Tweeks Cycles for £1369.00 (reduced from £2299.96)

Felt Z3 Disc

>>> Buy now at Tredz Bikes for £1,849 (reduced from £2,650)

Boardman Elite SLR Endurance Disc 9.2

>>> Buy now at Hargroves Cycles for £2,099.00 (reduced from £2,999.98)