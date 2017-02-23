Endura updates its Pro SL bibshort

The original Endura Pro SL bibshort won a number of our reviews. It’s now been updated to the Pro SL II

The original Pro SL bibshort was top of Endura’s range and offered three different pad widths, to suit different rear end anatomies. It supplies a chart recommending the best pad width for different makers’ saddles. For more accuracy, it also offers its own system which dynamically maps saddle pressure profile to pad width.

Its palmarès include its use by Severin Zotter, who was equipped with the 700-series pad when winning the 2015 Race Across America

Endura says that every best seller deserves a sequel and that its new II version has a pared back aesthetic and comes in two leg length options. The longer version adds another 4cm to the standard length.

The Pro SL II continues to use the 700-series pad of the original. It’s cut by computer to a continuously variable profile, pressure-mapped to alleviate saddle hot spots and with a sealed edge.

The Italian fabric construction includes raw-edged hems with an inner silicone print, there’s an ergonomic multi-panel construction for good fit when riding and a laser-cut rear pocket. The lycra fabric continues to be coldblack treated, reducing heat build up by reflecting infrared light. It is also rated at SPF50.

Endura provides clothing to the Movistar pro team of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde and it says it’s worked with the team to help develop the improvements incorporated in the new design.

Endura is confident enough in its new Pro SL II short that it’s backing it up with a 90-day comfort guarantee. The recommended retail price is £119.99. as well as its three pad widths and two leg lengths, Endura offers six sizes ranging from XS to XXL.