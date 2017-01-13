Felt launches new top spec cyclocross bike with single ring Di2 option

New top spec frame ridden by World Champion Wout van Aert

Now it’s 2017, Felt has taken over from Colnago as bike sponsor to the Crelan-Charles team of current World Champion Wout van Aert. It’s launched a new top spec crosser for the team too.

The F1x is available in two builds and as a frameset. The top spec F1x Di2 comes with an interesting single ring Dura-Ace Di2 build. There are two Dura-Ace Di2 hydraulic shifters, but they both operate the rear mech. At the front there’s a Rotor XC1 single chainset, which is supplied with a 40 tooth elliptical Q Ring, although this can be swapped out for the supplied circular NoQ ring if you prefer.

Felt is also selling the F1x as a frameset for $1999

The carbon frame has a BB386 bottom bracket and 15mm front and 12x142mm rear thru-axles.

The F1x comes with DT Swiss CxR1300 carbon disc braked wheels with 33mm Schwalbe X-One Evo tyres. The cockpit and seatpost are 3T Team Stealth and there’s a Prologo X Zero saddle.

Felt quotes a weight of 7.6kg/16.8lb for the complete bike. And a price tag of $6999.

Slightly more affordable is the F1x Cx1 at $4999. It swaps out the drivetrain for a SRAM Force 1 single ring groupset with a short cage rear mech and the wheels for DT Swiss R24 Spline. Felt quotes a still light 7.8kg/17.3lb for this build.

Van Aert has commented on how much he likes the new bike and how light it is. He’s already racked up a notable victory on the new machine, leading the Belgian national cyclocross championships from start to finish last weekend and winning by almost a minute.

His machine is set up with a SRAM Red eTap double ring groupset with hydraulic disc brakes and he uses Zipp tubular wheels.