New posters of famous climbs from Out The Saddle

New representations of some classic French and Spanish climbs as well as some closer to home

We featured Out The Saddle’s rather attractive poster designs last year. They’re the work of Michael Harris, who started off with fun representations of his favourite climbs in the Yorkshire Dales around his home in Ilkley.

He subsequently branched out, producing limited runs of A3 prints of over 40 famous and not-so-famous climbs elsewhere in the UK as well as in France, Spain and Italy. There are some cobbled bergs in Belgium too, topical at the moment.

Some, like Mont Ventoux are recognisable for representations of their well-known landmarks. Others feature an interpretation of the climb’s name, refer to their racing history or are a bit more cryptic. All include the climb’s location, length, elevation gain and average gradient, as well as a short motto encapsulating the climb’s attraction.

Some of the more popular designs are now printed in runs of 50 to meet demand, but they’re still something of a bargain at £20 each. Prints can be ordered on-line at outthesaddle.com or you can view and buy at Eme on Brook Street in Ilkley. Harris will also consider commissions.

>>> Seven stages that could decide the 2017 Tour de France

Harris has now added some new designs to his ever-growing collection. The Galibier comes with a reference to Pantani’s breakaway there in the 1998 Tour de France. There’s a new version of the sold-out Mont Ventoux as well as Puig Major and a Scalextric-inspired Sa Calobra on Majorca.

Watch: How to climb Sa Calobra

Closer to home are Dog House Lane in Todmorden and Swains Lane, next to Highgate Cemetery in London.

>>> Conquering the glorious Dolomites

Harris says he’s planning a trip to Italy to tackle some of the famous climbs in the Dolomites. So if you’ve got a place on the Maratona booked, expect some mementoes of your efforts to be available later in the year.