The Limar Ultralight+: Is the world’s lightest helmet Astana’s secret weapon?

Limar has produced the Ultralite+, a helmet claimed to be the lightest in the world.

According to the company, the headwear weighs a mere 175g in a size medium. We can’t confirm this though, as we haven’t had it on our scales.

We were, however, able to hold and see the helmet first hand at The Bike Place Show and it does feel very light.

That’s not all, either. The Italian brand sponsor a host of European bike teams, as well as the Kazak WorldTour team Astana.

Could this super slinky helmet be their lightweight super weapon? At that level, every little helps after all.

Astana aren’t the only WorldTour team benefitting from the lightweight benefits of the Limar Ultralite+. The Italian brand also sponsor Direct Energie, Frenchman Thomas Voeckler’s racing team.

We caught up with the folks from Limar at The Bike Place Show and asked them how they managed to create such a lightweight helmet.

They said that it all came down to the moulding process, as well as the density of the material involved. Revealing that this can have a significant affect on how the helmet turns out, especially its weight.

The brand also attributed the helmets light weight to their experience in the industry. They said they ran many cycles to get the moulding process dialled.

The Limar Ultralite+ isn’t specific to WorldTour teams, either – you can actually own it.

For a competitive €175 you’ll get 22 air vents to keep things cool as well as both horizontal and vertical fit systems.

The helmet is available in 9 colour ways and both medium and large sizes.