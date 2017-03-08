Live power, speed and other data for riders in Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico is the first race in a two year deal covering data transmission for Italian events

Selected riders in races run by RCS Sports will be wired up to Velon’s rider tracking system. This transmits live rider data including position, speed, power, heart rate, cadence and acceleration.

Live stats will be available on Velon’s website and accessible to broadcasters to add to their transmissions. Eleven riders are wired up for the start of Stage One of Tirreno-Adritico include Vincenzo Nibali, Tom Dumoulin and Michal Kwiatkowski, who this week also posted his Strava stats for his winning ride in Saturday’s Strade Bianche.

Riders’ race data is interesting; at the launch of its 2inPower power meter, Rotor shared power data from Steve Cummings’s winning ride on Stage Four of last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico, This showed that for around 20% of the race Cummings was not pedalling, with his four main efforts saved for the finish, following attacks and jumping away to win solo.

And in 2015 Team Sky released Chris Froome’s data from the final climb in Stage 10 of the Tour de France. This showed that his average heart rate on the 41 minute climb was 158bmp and maxed out at just 174bpm.

Graham Bartlett, CEO of Velon, says: “This is a landmark partnership for Velon and we look forward to bringing this exciting technology to the great Italian races. The agreement with RCS Sport will bring extended coverage of data and further raise the profile of riders and teams involved.”

As well as Tirreno-Adritico, RCS Sport runs many key Italian races including Milan-San Remo in March, the Giro d’Italia, with its 100th edition coming up in May and Il Lombardia in October.