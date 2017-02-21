Madison-Genesis reveal their 2017 kit

Madison says it's worked extensively on developing the team clothing's technical features over the last five years.

Madison Clothing says it’s now been working for five years with the team to refine the design and functionality of its kit. It points out that pros spend a huge amount of time in their clothing and are able to provide a lot of invaluable feedback to the designers.

Madison says that since 2013, the materials and cut of team clothing has developed enormously. The 2013 jersey would now be considered a relaxed fit and was made from one main fabric tyre.

Nowadays, the team’s clothing is made from lighter, more functional fabric to keep riders cooler and more comfortable. It’s also a closer fit and more aerodynamic, with a longer rear and shorter front panel to fit better on the bike. Sleeves are also pre-curved and are longer for better aerodynamics.

Madison says that the cut of its RoadRace Team SS jersey reduces zip distortion when riding in the drops and is narrower at the front than the rear to fit flatter when riding, while the wider back allows more storage. It’s made of five different technical fabrics.

>>> Madison-Genesis in training in Mallorca (video)

The RoadRace Team bib shorts have similarly been poured over. There’s a new pre-shaped Italian pad made from three different foam densities and an antibacterial carbon weave to the face fabric.

Watch: Secrets of the toolbox: Madison-Genesis

Other team kit includes newly redesigned softshell bib shorts in a softer, more stretchy thermal fabric. There’s also a lower weight, more packable seam-sealed rain shell jacket for this year.

>>> How to dress for winter racing

According to Russell Whitaker, senior brand manager at Madison Clothing: “We work really closely with all of the Madison Genesis boys. They’re an invaluable asset for us that offer constant feedback on the kit which we use to perfect clothing across the range, ensuring that consumers can buy clothing every bit as good as the kit the pros use.”

>>> Madison RoadRace softshell thermal gilet review

The Madison-Genesis UK Continental registered team will be riding in the new kit at its official launch on Saturday March 4.