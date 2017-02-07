Mavic release stunning Paris-Nice themed kit in honour of the spring race

In honour of the race, Mavic has released their Cosmic Pro clothing range in a Paris-Nice theme

Clothing and component company Mavic has released their popular range of kit in a dazzling Paris-Nice design.

The limited edition design adorns their high end Cosmic Pro clothing range, honouring the spring race.

The company offers neutral service in multiple races across the world but has revealed that Paris-Nice is their favourite.

“Mavic provides neutral support to scores of races and we love them all. But one of our favourites has to be Paris-Nice”.

They continued, “it’s our sport at its best, and we’re celebrating the bright, positive vibe of La Course au Soleil in our new Paris-Nice limited editions”.

First up is the Cosmic Pro shoe, a relatively new release from Mavic.

According to the company, it’s a powerful, summer climbing shoe which still manages to offer comfort for long, intense rides.

“We love supporting Paris-Nice, the traditional start of the stage-racing season. And now we’re celebrating this classic Race to the Sun with a limited edition Cosmic Pro shoe”, said Mavic.

The range continues with the company’s Cosmic Pro jersey and the soft, cotton caps that are invaluable in the race.

Mavic bills its Cosmic pro range as thorough-bred summer kit, so it’s interesting they’re using it to celebrate Paris-Nice, a race often marred by bad weather.

However, the race is known as the race to the sun, even if a stage last year had to be cancelled due to heavy snow.

The range isn’t just for the racers, either. Normal riders are able to buy the products if they want to look the part.

The shoes retail for €275, while the jersey costs €80 and the cap will set you back €30.

Paris-Nice traditionally marks the start of the big stage races in Europe. This year it runs from the March 5 through to the 12.