New Kask helmet spotted on Team Sky’s heads

Aero design looks to provide more venting than the Infinity helmet

The observant will have spotted that in our post on Team Sky’s roster for the Abu Dhabi Tour, Elia Viviani and the other members of the Team Sky squad signing on were wearing a new design of helmet from Kask.

It’s the same helmet as Luke Rowe was wearing when he placed third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the weekend and appears to be standard issue for team Sky this year, although the Protone was still in evidence at other races, including when Michal Kwiatkowski placed second at the Volta ao Algarve.

It’s an aero number with a large vent at the centre of the forehead and two additional front vents across the brow. There’s also a shallow scoop on top of the helmet. It’s less open that the Protone that has been Team Sky’s standard road helmet in 2016, but slightly more open that the Infinity aero helmet.

The latter has a sliding central element that can be closed for better aerodynamics and less ventilation. It’s a similar concept to Lazer’s new Bullet helmet.

The new helmet does not appear to have adjustable vents, a feature which we speculate will have allowed Kask to reduced the helmet’s weight relative to the Infinity.

Kask and Team Sky are keeping mum about the new helmet, saying that it’s a design produced exclusively for the team, which won’t be available for sale to the general public.