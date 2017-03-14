New Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer ‘saves you 12.6s over 40km’

New computer’s integrated design reduces air resistance by over 50%

A bike computer is pretty much an essential item for anyone racing or riding time trials as well as the majority of recreational riders.

But there’s a penalty for knowing your speed, power, heart rate and other data: the combination of your computer and its mount is not very aero and generates significant drag of its own to slow you down.

Wahoo’s Elemnt Bolt overcomes this by integrating the design of the computer and its mount to cut drag. It can be used with either Wahoo’s out-front or stem mount and Wahoo says it’s used computational fluid dynamics to model airflow over the Elemnt Bolt, finding that it results in a reduction in drag of over 50% relative to competitors’ products. Wahoo says that this equates to a decreased time in a 40km time trial time of 12.6 seconds when travelling at a rather conservative 21 miles per hour.

The Elemnt Bolt shares the unique features of the original Elemnt computer launched in 2015. So it has Wahoo’s “Quicklook”” customisable array of LED indicators and “Perfect View” zoom features.

There’s a 2.2 inch display and the Elemnt Bolt connects with a phone, other devices and electronic shifters via WiFi, Bluetooth and ANT+, meaning that it only needs to be plugged in to recharge its battery. Data fields and page display can also be customised using Wahoo’s companion app, available for iOS and Android.

Wahoo says that it has worked with aerodynamics expert Dimitris Katsanis, who was responsible for UK Cycling’s groundbreaking track bikes and equipment, as well as working with Team Sky and on Bradley Wiggins’s Hour Record bike.

Katsanis comments: “We thought about the desired result and worked backwards from there, designing the computer and mount as a single integrated aerodynamic package while still delivering on the core Wahoo user experience.”

The Elemnt Bolt offers full Strava integration, including Strava Live segments, as well as turn-by-turn navigation and text and phone alerts.

Wahoo says that the Elemnt Bolt will retail for £199.99 on its website and via retailers. It’s also available as a bundle with Wahoo’s Tickr heart rate monitor and RPM speed and cadence sensor priced at £259.99.