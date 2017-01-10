Pinarello launches new F10 ahead of the 2017 season

Italian bike brand Pinarello has launched a new bike to replace its chart topping F8 and no, it doesn’t include disc brakes

With such a radical change in design from the Pinarello Dogma 65.1 to the Pinarello Dogma F8 we expected some big changes from the Italian brand for the F10. However it is a little more subtle this time around with the new Dogma from a side profile at least, looking very similar to its predecessor.

>>> Pinarello sells majority stake in company to Louis Vuitton

Pinarello looked to enhance four main properties of the Dogma instead of giving it a complete overhaul. Maintain same handling, increase stiffness, reduce air drag and possibly what we wanted to see most, reduce weight.

Concave down tube

The down tube generates more then 15 per cent of the overall drag and directly effects how the air reacts around the bottles and seat tube.

Pinarello claims to have not only reduced drag from the reworked down tube but also around the bottle cages too, working a local drag reduction of around 12 per cent.

The Shimano junction box (pictured below) sits here too (called E-Link), to help aerodynamics by cleaning up the frontal area around the handlebar and stem. Cables have been routed internally too.

Modified fork

Using data and developments from the Bolide time trial bike, Pinarello discovered it could reduce the forks drag by up to 10 per cent by simply adding fins to the trailing edge of the drop out.

However, on the F10 these are smaller in size compared to the Bolide mainly as a compromise between aerodynamics and weight.

Frame

The F10 still uses Pinarello’s asymmetry concept, which has been in development since 2009. This basically means Pinarello increases the size on the right hand side of the bottom bracket and reduces the left, which helps increases stiffness and balance.

It has also ‘moved’ this even further to the right to increase performance. The same carbon has been used too. Torayca T1100 1K is used again, the only difference is that Pinarello has reworked the position of this expensive carbon based on stresses different parts of the frame endure. T1100 fibres are used in high stress areas for example the down tube.

These small changes have amounted to 6.3 per cent lighter (a claimed 820g raw frame for a 530 size) and a 7 per cent stiffer frameset. Looking at geometry we see no changes here.

F10 wishes

We hope that clearance has been improved with the F8 struggling to fit 25mm tyres on the more common wider rimmed wheels and that the seatpost bolts are more resistant to rust being placed in the worst position just above the rear wheel, which means these bolts see all of the wheel spray in the wet.

Pinarello was one of the first to develop a road bike with all round capabilities that the likes of Team Sky – who helped develop the Dogma – use for most races throughout the year.

The great blend of aerodynamics, light weight with good handling and racing characteristics has helped Team Sky’s Chris Froome to three Tour de France titles.

In the time with Team Sky, Pinarello has developed eight road bikes and three time trial bikes with more planned up until its extended sponsorship deal ends in 2020.