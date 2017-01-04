Planet X goes technical with its 365X outerwear

Performance wet weather and reflective commuter jackets released

Planet X has launched eight new jackets for different conditions and uses, all of which include technical features designed for riding in typical British winter conditions.

First up is the Magma, which Planet X describes as a three season weatherproof jacket and is priced at £99.99. It’s made of water resistant softshell fabric with a stretch, race fit cut and a dropped tail against wheel spray. It also comes with convertible sleeves, so that it can be used in warmer, drier conditions too.

It’s joined by the Reactor jersey at £79.99. Designed to be windproof, it includes waterproof softshell panels and lycra as well as a weatherproof zip and zipped chest vents. Planet X says it’s good for changeable days when showers and sunny periods are possible.

The Hydrocore is designed for fast riding on cold days and costs £99.99. It’s made from windproof, waterproof softshell fabric with a fleece lining for insulation. The shoulders and the arms also include a polyurethane membrane to increase waterproofing, whereas there are lycra panels elsewhere and zipped chest vents to avoid that boil-in-the-bag feel.

Finally in the more performance oriented range, there’s the Atmoshield jacket at £59.99 and gilet at £49.99. Designed for packability as well as protection, Planet X says that the jacket weighs 175 grams and the gilet 110 grams. They are showerproof, windproof and breathable and use three-way stretch fabrics for a close fit.

Commuter and night time options

More geared to urban riders, the £99.99 Lumen8 Hi Viz commuter jacket comes in bright yellow or black with refletive elements on the front and a highly reflective back panel. It has taped seams and waterproof zips as well as a dropped tail and a more generous fit.

A lighter weight option for night time visibility, the £79.99 Illuminati jacket is also highly reflective, being made of a sliver coloured fabric. Planet X says it’s water resistant with a commuter cut and adjustable wrist and waist bands.

Watch: Wet weather riding skills

At £129.99, the Illuminati Maximus jacket adds to the standard Illuminati with laser perforation to improve breathability and a liner with seam taping to increase water resistance. It too is made from Planet X’s Photonic reflective fabric.

Finally, for when you get back from a race and want to keep warm while you get packed up, there are three versions of Planet X’s hooded softshell jacket all priced at £79.99: the Planet X Podio, Carnac Apres Course and On-One Weaver. They use fleece-lined stretch fabric and include a waterproof membrane as well as being Teflon coated against wetting out.

All Planet X’s 365X outerwear is currently discounted on its website.