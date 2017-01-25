Pro bike: Tony Martin’s new Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

We take a look at Tony Martin's new WorldTour machine: the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike

After half a decade riding a Specialized, Tony Martin has jumped ship (or, more specifically, bike) to Canyon’s Speedmax CF SLX.

The three-time world time trial champion has joined Katusha-Alpecin on an initial two year contract and will be looking to continue his run of form aboard Canyon’s time trial machine.

It’s quite the looker. The only splashes of colour are the world champ stripes, which run nearly full circle around the frame. The rest of it is decked out in either black or white.

Watch: Cycling Weekly’s bike of the year

In terms of components specs, it’s a neat ride. The 31-year-old will be spinning the SRAM Red eTap groupset, and a Quarq power meter will be measuring his output levels.

The Canyon Speedmax isn’t designed to be run with a mechanical groupset at all, so it’s good that SRAM made their eTap groupset totally wireless last year.

The bike rolls on Zipp’s aero wheels. More specifically, an 808 up front and a solid, Super 9 disc rear wheel to maximise power and aerodynamics. The Zipp wheels will roll on Continental rubber.

While the German bike company has provided their own aero bars, added comfort is provided by Ergon’s bar grips and elbow supports.

>>> Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 7.0 Di2

The Speedmax’s angular frame has been deliberately designed to be as stiff and aerodynamic as possible. The integrated head tube and fork make things solid up front, while the brake calipers are tucked as close to the frame as possible.

Martin has been singing the praises of his new bike, saying that “the Speedmax feels great. The aerodynamic, the stiffness, the handling… I love everything. I can’t wait to test it in the first races.”

While Martin might get a snazzy looking model, the rest of Katusha will be riding Canyon’s classic red Speedmax bikes.

They’re largely the same except for a few minor details, including saddles. Martin’s bike comes specced with a specific TT saddle made by Selle Italia with ridges on top to keep him in his TT position.