Reynolds wheels get new rim sizes and new models for 2017

Reynolds has increased the rim width of its Aero carbon clincher wheelsets for 2017 and added new rim depth options and a newly redesigned hub.

The new Aero range’s internal rim width increases to 19mm from its previous 17mm, with the external width now 29mm max. This is reached at a point inboard of the tyre beads, with the rim flaring out from the tyre to present a more aero profile. Reynolds says the new rim width allows you to run tyres from 25mm up to 30mm with the same aero benefits.

All the wheels are tubeless ready and come ready-taped. Reynolds says that its Dispersive Effect Termination, or DET, technology is used on all its Aero series wheels and helps smooth turbulent airflow. The new Aero rims also get smaller spokeholes than before, although they still have internal nipples, making truing more tricky. The rim braked versions are laced 18 front, 24 rear.

The Aero wheelsets come in five models: deepest is the Aero 80. Reynolds claims a weight of 1797g. It’s currently rim braked only, priced at £2149.99, but a new disc brake version is on its way.

The next down depth is the Aero 65. With the same internal rim width, it has a claimed weight of 1590g.

As well as the rim braked version, there’s a disc brake version already available. It’s laced 20 front, 24 rear and has a claimed weight of 1600g. It uses a different rim design without the braking surfaces, but with the same profile. Both rim and disc braked 65 Aero wheelsets are priced at £2149.99.

Finally in the Aero range, the Aero 46DB is disc brake only, with a claimed weight of 1525g. Price is £2149.99.

Reynolds has also redesigned its hubs, using Industry 9 internals with a six pawl freewheel and six degree engagement along with a Reynolds hub shell using straight pull spokes.

Hubs change in Reynolds’s Allroads line too. Previously called its Performance line, the rim graphics have been refreshed. The wheels get new hubs too, which include straight pull spoking. Reynolds’s deeper rims have a swirl lip generator – a shallow groove cut into the inside edge of the rim to improve aerodynamics.

The Allroads line has external nipples too, which should make them easier to true up if you take the range’s name literally. Prices will range from £1200 to £1500.

Reynolds’s new wheel range is available from its UK distributor Upgrade Bikes, with market availability planned for May 2017.