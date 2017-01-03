New for 2017 – Ribble launches new Endurance

Online bike brand Ribble Cycles redesigns its Ribble Endurance for 2017, aiming to prioritise comfort

Ribble has announced an overhaul of its Endurance model for 2017.

As the name suggests, the bike is intended to be a companion for big rides and the 2017 model sees the bike receive design changes intended to make it a more comfortable. According to the bike brand ‘comfort is key’.

To achieve this, Ribble has branded the bike with ‘Endurance geometry’, which is supposedly “slightly more relaxed” than might be found on one of their all-out racing machines.

Rather than boosting speed, the changed angles are instead supposed to lift the neck and relieve pressure on the rider’s lower back, making it easier to go for longer.

Although, while the bike has been designed with comfort in mind, Ribble are determined to try and keep it speedy.

>>> Ribble updates the R872 for 2017

In the need for speed, the Endurance as received an aero seat tube and post. This, according to the online brand, gives “an aero flare without bringing the stiffness of a full aero road bike”.

The bike also receives an asymmetric rear triangle for 2017. Ribble stresses that his helps counteract pressures from the driveside, and, as a result aids power transfer.

Watch: Cycling Weekly’s disc brake bike of the year

However, Ribble claim the asymmetric rear triangle takes care of two things. Its second job is to deal with the increased forces generated by disc brakes.

On this point, James Dove, product and brand director for Ribble says that while the Endurance was an early adopter of disc brakes, “the latest version has been brought up to date as brake standards continue to develop and evolve.”

>>> Disc brakes: Everything you need to know

The new Endurance looks to be a versatile model. Supposedly, the bike will be snappy despite the changed geometry. According to the brand, the wheelbase has been kept relatively short, allowing for a bike that handles well.

The Endurance is now available to order through Ribble’s bike buildler, with prices starting at £1099.