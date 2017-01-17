New for 2017: Ribble re-design the Gran Fondo with a focus on ‘comfort and fit’

The British bike company targets sportive riders, re-designing the Gran Fondo with a focus on comfort

Ribble are looking to target the increasing numbers of riders taking part in sportives, re-designing their Gran Fondo with a greater focus on comfort.

The overhaul includes targeting the bike’s geometry and frame design, as well as making sure the bike is “up-to-date”.

To begin with, the company has overhauled the geometry, with the aim to “achieve the perfect on bike fit”. The headtube is now slightly longer too, which raises the bars for a less aggressive position.

According to James Dove, Product and Brand Director for Ribble, “its upright geometry and stable handling makes it a bike that’s a pleasure to ride”.

According to the brand, the headtube angle has slackened and the wheelbase has increased, meaning the bike should benefit from greater stability.

These changes to the geometry help “underpin what this bike has been designed to do”, according to Dove.

However, if you asked Ribble, the focus hasn’t just been on geometry. Frame compliance has also been influential in the re-design.

New s-shaped seatstays and a new 27.2mm seatpost should help disperse road vibration, the brand hopes. They also hope that an oversized downtube and chainstays will allow for “efficient power delivery from the pedals”.

Meanwhile, Ribble are up-to-date with current trends, including increased tyre clearance. For the new year, the Gran Fondo will come with 25mm tyres specced as standard.

Ribble is keen to assert that the bike has been brought into modernity, too. 2017 sees the bike get equipped with internal cable routing as well as being compatible with Shimano Di2 and Campagnolo EPS.

Prices for the new bike start at £949, and it’s available through Ribble’s Bikebuilder.

Ribble has also released its 2017 Endurance a well as its R872, both of which see a focus on increased comfort.