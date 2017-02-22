Ribble Cycles debuts its lightest ever frame

Ribble Cycles has released its range topping Ultimate SL, the lightest bike it has ever made

British brand Ribble Cycles has announced its range topping Ultimate SL model, intended as a dedicated race bike.

We’ve heard rumours of Ribble’s new, lighweight Ultimate SL late last year. However, the brand has now made clear that this model represents the peak of their bike range, as well as the lightest bike that the British brand has ever made.

According to Ribble, a size medium frame, including decals, hits the scales at 840g. It’s a competitive weight, sitting in the same ball park as Canyon’s new Ultimate CF Evo – the German company’s lightest ever bike.

“We’ve entered superlight territory with this frame and are really proud of what we’ve achieved. Through over a year of designing, refining and testing, the Ultimate SL now sits proudly at the top of our range”, says James Dove, Ribble’s product and brand director.

Ribble also reckon it’s competitively aero, too. According to the British brand, new carbon profiling for the tubes lets it cut through the air easily.

They also assert that it is a racing bike with all the trimmings that you’d expect from a pedigree machine. It comes with aggressive geometry, designed to put you in a low position on the bike.

Likewise, the company are hoping it will be a snappy, responsive ride thanks to the short wheelbase.

In an attempt to maintain some comfort, the brand has specced their classic thin seat stays and a 27.2mm seatpost, to give some flex to the ride.

Other technological talking points include an oversized bottom bracket and a beefed up head tube – all in the name of increased stiffness.

The Ultimate SL is available from £1500, however Ribble recommend speccing it with Ultegra, 11 speed Di2, Mavic Kysrium wheels and Deda finishing kit for the sum of £2,999.

You can alter the spec to your liking using Ribble’s bike builder.