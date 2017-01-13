Roval CLX 50: lightest deep section wheel on the market?

Specialized’s partner wheel brand Roval launches new ‘class leading’ CLX 50 wheelset to complete the range

Filling the void between what Roval says is its fastest and most aerodynamic wheel it produces – the CLX 64 and its lightest wheel the CLX 32 – the new 50s brings together the best of both worlds enabling more confident handling whilst maintaining that mix of lightweight and aero to maximise performance.

Calling it the “unicorn wheel”, Specialized wanted to ensure, regardless of course or condition, the CLX 50 would be the perfect choice.

The American brand claims that these bad boys are the lightest 50mm deep sections available with a pair of rim brake versions sitting at 1,375g and a disc brake pair at 1,415g.

That is – if the figures provided to be true – at least 50g lighter than their closest rivals, including Zipps 303 NSW and the new 454 NSW.

Specialized seems to have future proofed these carbon clinchers too. They are tubeless compatible, utilize a wider internal rim (20.7mm), which helps wider tyres sit prettier and in theory, be more aerodynamic.

Whilst the new Roval aero hubs rely on dependable DT Swiss internals with CeramicSpeed bearings. You’ll also be able to choose from quick release and bolt-thru.

All wheels are available singularly and will cost £700 for the front (rim or disc) and £1000 for the rear (rim or disc).

First availability date for the disc wheels is mid-February, and rim brake wheels from the January 13. We have our test set ready to go to keep an eye out for a full review soon.

Specs: