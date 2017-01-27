Sealskinz branches out into windproof, waterproof apparel

Waterproof accessories brand adds jacket, tights, shorts and legwarmers

So it’s the end of January and already it doesn’t seem quite as dark and grim as at the start of the month. And with the thought of long summer rides in the British countryside just around the corner, you’ll want something – waterproof.

Fortunately Sealskinz, best known for its waterproof gloves and socks, has expanded its range to include waterproof garments for the rest of your body.

It says its Waterproof Cycling Jacket, priced at £190, not only keeps the rain out, but is windproof and breathable too, while being lightweight. It’s made of a triple layer stretch fabric and Sealskinz says it provides a close fit and is cut to provide coverage in a performance riding position.

The jacket has taped flatlocked seams and Sealskinz provides extra ventilation by way of laser cut holes under the arms. There’s also a storm flap under the full length waterproof zipper, which is sewn off centre to make it more comfortable at the neckline and over zipped jerseys.

There are three rear pockets, which have drainage holes, as well as waterproof zipped rear and chest pockets. Sealskinz provides reflective elements on the sleeves and rear too. It says that the jacket will fold down to fit inside a jersey pocket.

To keep your bottom half dry too, there’s a choice of waterproof bibtights, waist tights, bibshorts and leg warmers.

Using similar technology to the jacket, the £130 bibtights include a pad which Sealskinz says is good for longer rides and a top half designed to be lightweight and ventilated. There’s a stretch rear pocket and reflective branding on the rear of the leg. If you prefer waist tights without a bib, these come in at £110.

Also £110, Sealskinz’s waterproof cycling bibshorts include the same Liege HP pad and use flatlocked taped seams. You can pair them with waterproof leg warmers at £70 for fuller coverage, again with taped seams and with a left/right leg specific cut.

Sealskinz says that the whole waterproof range will withstand a hydrostatic head of 10,000mm and that water will bead off the fabric surface. It’s also machine washable.

For more details see Sealskinz’s website.