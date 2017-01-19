Are 48/30t sub-compact chainsets the next big thing?

New chainsets with 30 or 32 tooth inner rings launched by component makers.

For the last few years, compact chainsets with a 50 tooth outer ring and a 34 tooth inner have ruled the roost on road bikes. They’ve largely supplanted 53/39t chainsets for all but hardened racers and even the pros aren’t averse to running lower gearing on the tougher mountain stages.

Semi-compact 52/36t chainsets are increasingly being specced on new bikes, often with wider ratio cassettes to provide a low gear for the hills. So it looks as if the days when the majority of new bikes came with a compact chainset could be numbered.

For riding gravel and adventure road bikes on loose surfaces, even a compact chainset may not give a low enough ratio to take on steeper climbs. On tarmac, there’s always the option to get out of the saddle and grind to the top, but off-road loss of traction and the need to dodge obstacles can make this hard.

So a couple of groupset manufacturers are now offering sub-compact chainsets. One is Praxis Works whose Alba chainset is available with the brand’s Buzz Rings with a 48/32t combination, giving the option of 1:1 gearing or lower with the widest range cassettes, but still offering a relatively high ratio for on-road riding.

Praxis Works’s UK importer Upgrade Bikes has seen strong demand for its sub-compacts: “Seems everyone is getting excited at lower ratios on the front rings which is great for the more adventurous gravel bike category, bike touring or just old legs,” says Rory Hitchens, Upgrade’s Marketing Manager.

FSA too has recently brought out a sub-compact chainset. Called the SL-K Modular Adventure, it comes with either 48/32t or 48/30t chainrings. To accommodate the extra-small rings, FSA uses a bolt circle diameter of 90mm, rather than the more standard 110mm of Praxis Works’s version.

Ultra-low ratios are also an option with SRAM 1 single ring road groupsets, which can handle a cassette with up to 42 teeth, giving a 1:1 ratio or lower. But SRAM is the only groupset manufacturer to offer a wide range single ring option and many complain that the jumps between the 11 ratios available are too large, whereas a sub-compact will give more gear options.