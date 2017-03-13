Tech of the week: new pro bikes, wheel news, live pro data and more

This week we’ve got new time trial bikes from Factor and Cannondale, news from Tirreno-Adriatico, buyer’s guides and more deals.

New pro bikes ahead of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico

Ahead of Paris-Nice, Ag2r La Mondiale launched their new Factor Slick time trial bike. It continues and enhances the British brand’s split down tube design first seen on its original Vis Vires machine.

Meanwhile, at Tirreno-Adriatico, Cannondale-Drapac were the first team to use disc braked bikes in a time trial. The new SuperSlice bike looks to update some other key features of the existing Slice, with head tube and bottom bracket changes. Two Cannondale-Drapac team members were also the only riders on disc brake road bikes at Strade Bianche the Saturday before.

We’ve also had news of Team Sky’s disastrous opening stage team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico in which Gianni Moscon’s front wheel collapsed. We’ve reported wheel provider Pro’s response to the incident.

Maybe Moscon would like to browse our selection of deals on wheels? With more and more tubeless-ready wheels and tyres now on the market, we’ve been asking if setting up tubeless tyres is easy enough that we all can use them.

Live rider stats from Velon

Back at Tirreno-Adriatico, Velon, a grouping of ten WorldTour teams, is transmitting live rider stats to its website during the race, the first in a two year tie up with RCS Sports which also runs the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo.

On the 22.7km first stage team time trial, you could see how much power some star riders were putting out, although with the heart rate display only going up to 160bpm nearly every one of the 12 riders followed was off the scale from the start.

With a hint of warmer weather last week, we’ve also updated our bib short buyer’s guide with our pick of the best to take you through into the summer and asked if marginal gains can benefit you and me as well as the pros. We’ve also found some great deals on top notch cycling brands and taken an in-depth look at FSA’s new K Force WE wireless electronic groupset.