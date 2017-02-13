Tech of the week: buyer’s guides, new products and Strava news

This week, we’ve given you buying advice, as well as happy face news for Strava users and more

Buyer’s guides and spring bargains

We’ve added to and updated a whole range of our buyer’s guides this week. There’s a complete run-down of every groupset on the market from Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM as well as FSA and Rotor’s offerings.

We’ve also been riding a whole fleet of cheap bikes, told you what to expect for your money and rated the options, as well as scouting out ten bargains on end-of-line 2016 bikes. And Ribble has just announced an update of its sub-£1000 Evo Pro carbon road bike for 2017.

Our latest Tech of the Month video is out with our first ride of the new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Wilier’s new aero bike the Cento10 Air and our thoughts on subcompact 48/32 chain sets. We’ve also taken a look at Giro’s Techlace shoes. These have it all: laces, Velcro and Boas all in one shoe.

You can also watch our buyer’s guide to spring cycle clothing. And if you’re starting to think about kit for warmer weather rides, you might want to have a scan of our round-up of spring cycling deals. Don’t get too excited though: we’ve included warmers and a rain jacket.

New products and a new Strava feature

If the sun does come out, you might be interested in Adidas’s new Zonyk Aero sunglasses. They’ve got a half rim design and a removable foam sweat bar across the top to keep perspiration out of your eyes. Lens variants include polarised, mirror and photochromatic options, as well as “light stabilising technology”. They’ll be worn by Movistar this year and prices start at £152.

With the Race to the Sun coming up in less than a month, Mavic has released a limited edition Paris-Nice design of its Cosmic clothing range. We’ve also told you about Velotec’s clothing range. The brand supplied the kit worn in the recent Tour de Celeb TV show and makes custom cycle clothing as well as offering a retail range through its website.

Ernesto Colnago turns 85 this month, and in celebration Colnago has released the limited edition Ottanta5 bike based on its C60. Naturally, only 85 will be made, decked out in Campagnolo’s Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels. Yours for ten grand.

If you want to be smug or sad in your Strava posts, you can now add emojis to your text input fields. You can also use the MyWindsock app to find out if there’s a stiff enough following wind predicted on a segment to grab that coveted KOM and post a smiley face for your rivals.