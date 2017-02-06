Tech of the week: Canyon’s lightest ever bike, a new Cervélo, a 175g helmet and more

This week we’ve got Felt news as well as Canyon’s lightest bike ever and a new Cervélo R5 as well as a 175 gram helmet and other news from the Bike Place Show.

Bike news

It’s been a big week for news of US bike brand Felt. Its top F1x cyclocross bike was ridden to victory in the World Championships in Luxembourg, with Wout van Aert’s green tyres causing a sensation. They are hand made using the tread from Michelin Mud tyres – a model that Michelin stopped making 15 years ago – moulded to a Dugast tubular tyre carcase.

There’s been a thriving market in the green tyres on eBay for years, but it’s gone crazy following van Aert’s win.

And at the end of the week, Felt announced that it had been bought by Rossignol, joining Time Sports in the ski maker’s expanding cycling portfolio.

Meanwhile Canyon, long a powerhouse in European bike sales, has announced that its bikes will be sold direct in the USA from the summer of 2017. It’s also announced what it claims is its lightest, most technically advanced frame ever. The Ultimate CF Evo frame weighs 665 grams, with the fork coming in at 270 grams. Look out next week for more details of Canyon’s superbike built up using the frame.

And Cervélo confirmed that a bike spotted under Dimension Data’s riders at the Tour of Dubai is a new version of its R5. It says it’s completely re-engineered, with increased stiffness and tyre clearance and improved handling from increased chainstay length and trail. It looks as if there will be a disc braked version later on too.

And Marcel Kittel has been riding a disc braked Specialized S-Works Venge Vias in Dubai, labelling discs a “very strong improvement”.

There’s a suggestion that some other very strong improvements have been made by pro riders using hidden motors in races. US television programme 60 Minutes has revisited the evidence.

New products and deals

We’ve reported on the Limar Ultralight+ helmet. At 175 grams, it’s claimed to be the lightest helmet in the world and is worn by Astana and Direct Energie. We saw the helmet at the Bike Place Show and we’ve rounded up five weird and wonderful products we saw there too.

And French brand Ekoi has launched gloves and overshoes with built in heating elements, so frozen extremities on winter rides could become a thing of the past.

This week, we’ve also scouted out nine amazing deals on Garmin bike computers and seven on new cycling shoes for summer. We’ve also answered that perennial question: why do cyclists wear lycra? And if you’re planning to fly your bike out somewhere warmer this year, you’ll want to study Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance’s handy infographic of cycle carriage charges on different airlines.