Tech of the week: further disc brake controversy, kids’ bikes from Canyon and more

Last week we covered the continuing debate around racing with disc brakes. But there’s been other tech news too.

Disc brake questions rage on in the peloton

The big news in bike tech this week has been the controversy again swirling around disc brakes in the pro peloton, following Owain Doull’s cut shoe and foot which he attributed to hitting a brake rotor in a crash.

The bike industry’s representative body said that there was no evidence that Doull’s injury and that suffered by Fran Ventoso at Paris-Roubaix last year were caused by disc rotors. But that didn’t stop the riders’ union from threatening the UCI with legal action.

Astana’s boss called for the UCI to make its mind up on whether disc brakes were going to be allowed in races or not, a view echoed by Peter Sagan, who said that the whole peloton needed to use them not just a few riders in a race. But Tom Boonen, revealing his disc-equipped Spesh bike for Omloop Het Niewsblad, rejected the suggestion that disc brakes pose a danger to riders. He later crashed out of the race and also missed Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne the next day, although neither was disc brake related.

Staying with Quick Step Floors, we’ve also highlighted their on- and off-bike sunglass options from French brand Ekoi.

New kids’ Canyons and a new Kask helmet

Canyon has announced its expansion into children’s bikes, with a three bike range of flat bar bikes designed for children from age three up, with prices starting from £449. They all have disc brakes too. We’ve also had a look at Alex Dowsett’s Canyon Aeroad CF SLX and Nairo Quintana’s Canyon Ultimate CF SLX and speculated on why they choose to ride the different bikes.

In new kit news, we’ve spotted a new Kask aero helmet being used by Team Sky, but not for public sale. We’ve also found seven deals on helmets for you and me as well as deals on gilets and a whole host of components. While if you’re weighing up whether to buy an aero bike or a lightweight machine, you’ll want to read our deliberations on the pros and cons of each.

And don’t forget our March Tech of the Month video, with a £500 time trial helmet, a GPS computer from new market entrant Acer, Specialized’s 1350g Roval CLX 32 disc brake wheels and our bike of the month, the Cervélo s3 Disc.