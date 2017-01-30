Tech of the week: first pro win on disc brakes, new bikes and summer riding

This week we’ve got new bikes, pros’ bikes, some new kit and a few bargains for you

More pro bike news

Afer five years riding Specialized machines, this season world time trial champion Tony Martin has switched teams to Katusha-Alpecin and bikes to Canyon. We take a look at his Speedmax CF SLX time trial bike. And we’ve got our own review of the Speedmax CF SLX – read what we think of Canyon’s slippery machine.

While for cyclocross fans, last week we covered the Felt bike ridden by Wout van Aert and the Stevens of Mathieu van der Poel.

And no sooner had disc brakes made a reappearance in the WorldTour ranks than Tom Boonen won a stage of the Vuelta a San Juan on his Specialized Venge Vias Disc – the first pro win on disc brakes.

And more non-pro kit

Bowman Cycles has released its first stainless steel frame, which it says comes with “a contemporary take on the classic winter training frame”. And we’ve got news of B’Twin’s 2017 range which kicks off with a seven-speed £220 entry level bike.

That’s probably not a machine you’d look to upgrade with Reynolds Wheels newly updated tubeless-ready aero carbon clinchers though. We love to use and abuse tubeless tyres here at CW, so if you’re into a bit of tyre torture you’ll enjoy our newest video. Once you’ve finished being mean to your bike, you might also need our latest How To video though – this time it’s changing a press fit bottom bracket.

Bargains and summer cycling

Also this week we’ve scouted out bargains on – mostly winter – kit from Castelli and had a look at Ribble’s sale on bikes, parts and clothing.

If you’re looking forward to the return of summer riding, we’ve got news of Sealskinz’s new waterproof, windproof clothing range too. While if summer cycling means sitting on the couch watching the pros, you’ll be worried that access to Eurosport may cease for Sky viewers following a dispute over payments.