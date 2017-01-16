Tech of the week: a new Dogma, new kit and bike news

Here’s our weekly roundup of the best bits from our tech coverage

A new Pinarello Dogma

The Tour-winning Pinarello Dogma has had a refresh, with the new F10 model continuing the same silhouette as its F8 predecessor, but with some design tweaks for better aerodynamics, like fork dropouts designed to make the quick release lever more aero.

But no sooner had its concave down tube been announced, designed to improve airflow around water bottles, than Pinarello was accused a of patent infringement by Taiwanese bike maker Velocite, a charge which the company has refuted.

In other pro team news, we covered the new Sidi Shot shoes to be worn by Team Bahrain-Merida. Sidi says that Vincenzo Nibali helped it work on the design.

With Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb’s Trek-Segafredo and others unveiling their colours for the new season, we’ve got yet another update on our kit top of the pops too.

Helmets and cold weather kit

With aero road helmets providing fewer vents that a conventional road design, cooling can be an issue on hotter days or when climbing. But Lazer has tackled this with its new Bullet helmet, where a sliding panel provides “ventilation on demand”.

Cadence Collection is better known for its summer kit, but it also has a range of cold and wet weather gear. We’ve given you the run-down. But if you prefer to ride indoors during the cold weather, Zwift’s virtual reality training app is now available for iPad and iPhone users.

And bike news

We’ve got a couple of new cyclocross bikes this week. Felt has announced a new top spec machine. With a quoted weight of 7.6kg and a single ring Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain, it should merit its $7000 price tag.

Meanwhile, Planet X has announced a slightly cheaper new aluminium cyclocross bike model, offering sub-£1000 off-road racing.

While in wheel news, the new Roval CLX50 may just be the lightest deep section carbon clincher wheelset out there, at 1375g with rim brakes and 1415g with discs.

We’ve also covered Tannus’s announcement that it’s sold over 160,000 bikes with airless solid tyres in Japan. And Selle Royal has launched four new designs for its LookIN comfort saddle range.

And don’t forget to watch our Janaury Tech of the Month video with news of an on-bike lube dispenser, a super-accurate pump, some very expensive wheels from Campagnolo and a Saeco team replica Cannondale.