Tech of the week: new Dura-Ace Di2 ridden, new bikes and your tech questions answered

Here’s what’s gone on in the world of bike tech in the past week

New Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 ridden

We’ve been out in Spain this week, riding the latest version of Shimano’s top-of-the-line Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groupset. We tell you what’s changed and our first ride impressions. Still to be launched are Shimano’s new Dura-Ace power meter and disc brakes.

We’ve also had a look at Dura-Ace R9150’s ability to talk to your Garmin and lights and control them from your shifters.

Shimano’s been busy on high-end launches this week, as it’s also released details of its new top-end S-Phyre clothing range. It’s designed to be aero and highly breathable and includes a skinsuit as well as bibshorts, jersey gloves and socks.

New bikes from Ribble and Vitus

Also this week, we’ve given you details of Ribble’s new version of its Gran Fondo endurance bike, redesigned to increase rider comfort and with a price tag starting at £950.

We’ve also been out in Spain riding Vitus’s new Vitesse Evo Disc. It’s a pro level bike with a £2000 price tag. Although designed for racing, it’s a comfortable ride and we appreciated the excellent braking and road contact in the snowy conditions we experienced in Calpe.

Whilst on the subject of ride comfort, we’ve identified ten ways to make your bike more comfortable. We’ve also asked if stiffer soles to your cycling shoes are better.

And for some bike porn, we’ve a round-up of all the bikes that the WorldTour teams will be riding this year.

Your tech questions answered

Many disc brake bikes are now coming with thru-axles. But the width and length of axles fitted have changed over the years and we ask if there’s any consistent standard emerging yet.

Another component where fashions have changed over the years is chainring sizes. Although 50/34 compact chainsets are top dog at present, we ask if the new subcompact chainsets with 48/32 or 48/30 ring combinations are going to become popular.

Finally, we’ve got the answer to that perennial question: why is my bike so slow? And it may not be because of its rider…