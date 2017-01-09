Tech of the week: pro news, new Garmins and the hottest new products of 2017

Back from its festive break and needing to work off some of the excess turkey, here’s this week’s bumper tech round-up.

Pro bikes and kit

With the turn of the new year, pros waiting to get started in their new teams are finally able to kit up and head out. So we’ve reported a rush of new team clothing announcements, staring with the top pros’ Twitter pics.

Tom Dumoulin’s team – now called Sunweb – revealed its new colours and its 2017 Giant bikes to the world last week. Another kit refresh on display this year is that for the GB Cycling Team, where Czech brand Kalas has taken over as clothing supplier for the next four years.

And we’ve updated our ever-expanding score sheet of team kit hits and misses for 2017.

There have also been more new bikes on show. UK team One Pro have announced their three year partnership with Boardman Bikes for 2017, replacing Factor, which has linked up with AG2R-La Mondiale this season.

We’ve a complete guide to 2017’s WorldTour bikes, covered Elia Viviani’s Pinarello track bike and, for a bit of retro, the Bianchi Walser time trial bike unleashed under Jan Ullrich in 2003. Take a look at our round up of our favourite pro bikes of last season too.

What’s hot in 2017?

We rounded up 2016 by looking back at our pick of its five most innovative products and we’ve also given our predictions for the eight bike trends which will be hot in 2017.

We’ve also got excited about wheels and tyres, asking whether clinchers, tubulars or tubeless are faster. And we’ve squared off three top end disc braked bikes.

Also last week, Garmin announced three new Fenix 5 multi-sport watches and it expanded its Connect IQ extension marketplace with a host of new features. While if you’re looking for hills, there’s a new 100 Greatest Climbs smartphone app to guide you there and record your times.

You may want a new bike for that. Ribble has launched a new Endurance model with new frame geometry and disc brakes. While you can start them young with Fisher-Price’s smart turbo trainer for three year olds.