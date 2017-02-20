Tech of the week: single rings, power meters, deals and more

This week, we’ve has news of power meters and a host of deals as well as top end bikes and advice on how to keep your disc brakes running smoothly

SRAM 1 single ring groupsets are popular off road – we’ve asked whether they’re the future for roadies too. And we’ve told you everything you need to know about power meters: what the options are for measuring power output, why you might want to buy one and our pick of the available products.

Our deal hunting this week has found ten great deals on Castelli spring clothing, much with wet weather protection, like the favourite Gabba. There are also some wheely good deals on wheelsets from top brands and deals on Garmins.

But if you’re looking to buy a new e-bike you may want to move to Oslo: the city council is giving out grants of between £500 and £1000 towards the cost of your new machine.

If you’re following the trend for road bikes to come with disc brakes, you’ll want to know how to look after them: we’ve told you what to do. Some pros are still not happy with the current trial in races though and their union wants to stop it until some safety concerns have been addressed.

Smart bikes and superbikes

US brand Volata says it has the smartest and most advanced commuter bike in the world. It’s heading for Europe and we’ve taken a look.

In high end bike news, we’ve seen Alberto Contador’s custom Trek Emonda in a video released by the company and we’ve run through seven superbikes which were on show at the London Bike Show last week as well as six British bike brands which we saw there. We also found six hidden gems lurking in the vast ExCel exhibition hall.