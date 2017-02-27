Tech of the week: Latest Strava update, Endura’s 10/10 bib shorts get even better, and more

This week we’ve gone lightweight, looked at some shiny tools, reported on new options from Endura and Strava and more

Ribble bikes and water bottles get lighter

Ribble has been releasing a few new models recently, with the latest being the Ultimate SL. It’s the brand’s lightest ever model with a size Medium weighing 840 grams and it boasts aero features too. Prices start at £1500 but Ribble recommends you spend double that for the Ultegra Di2 build with Mavic Ksyrium wheels and Deda finishing kit.

A slightly cheaper way to shed a bit of weight might be to upgrade your water bottles. Elite says that its new Fly bottle is half the weight of a conventional version, saving you around 80g a pair for just over a tenner.

New tools and less waste

Everyone wants shiny new tools to keep their bike in tip-top condition and Park Tool has released a host of additions to its range. But we secretly like the older frame and fork straightener best – it looks like a mediaeval weapon of torture, but chromed and with a blue handle.

If like us you deplore the gel wrappers which litter our roads and off-road routes, you’ll be pleased to hear that Mule Bar is taking steps to reduce the temptation for people to discard their wrappers after a feed. It’s packaging its gels in reusable containers and selling bulk refill packs.

Updates from Strava and Endura

Strava fans with an Apple Watch Series 2 will be pleased to hear that they can now leave their smartphones at home. A new release means that workouts and heart rate data can be recorded directly to the watch. The watch update will occur automatically if you’ve got Strava installed, once you update Strava on your linked iOS device.

Endura’s Pro SL bibshorts have won a number of our group tests, scoring a perfect 10. Not satisfied with that, Endura has now released the Pro SL II. It has the same pad, available in three different widths for different saddles and anatomies, but you now get two leg lengths too as well as a new, understated design.

This week we’ve also hunted down eight bargains on cycling shoes, including options from Giro, Fizik and Bont, ready for your summer rides.

And with this season’s races over the Belgian cobbles having kicked off over the weekend, we’ve looked at ten ways the pros modify their bikes for the cobbles. Some could be very handy for UK roads too.