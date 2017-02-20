Temple Cycles looks to fund expansion of its UK manufacturing business

Temple Cycles has been around since 2014. It’s now looking to expand its business and launch a new range of bikes built in Bristol.

Temple Cycles’ owner, 26-year-old Matt Mears started out restoring classic bicycles when he was studying at Bristol University, founding the business is 2014. Since then, he’s developed a range of stylish bikes, relying on funding from within the business.

All its bikes are built out of steel in Temple’s Bristol workshop. They include hybrid bikes as well as adventure road, cross and fixie machines, with a quietly retro look. It’s also got quite a range of matching accessories, offers special builds and will make custom bikes to order.

Temple sells its products from its website and its workshop and also via a couple of bike shops in the UK and one in Denmark. It says its primary aim is to produce simple, low-maintenance, stylish machines.

Temple is now looking to fund the development of new products, including e-bikes and high-end children’s bikes. It’s also looking to refine its range of adult bikes and expand its accessories offering.

Matt Mears says: “We want to make beautiful, stylish British bicycles here in Bristol and sell them throughout the World. There was a time when the UK’s bicycle industry was the envy of the World – it’s our dream to bring those days back.”

Temple is looking for £150,000 to realise its business expansion ambitions and recruit 15 new employees. Its Crowdcube campaign is already overfunded with over three weeks to run, so it’s offering an additional 3% share of the business for further investors. Minimum investment is just £10.

It’s also hoping that investors will bring their own experience, ideas and expertise into the business.