Seven cycling shoe bargains you won’t be able to resist

Our pick of the best cycling shoe deals the internet has to offer

A good pair of cycling shoes can make a big difference to your riding, giving a better, more comfortable fit, or giving a super-stiff sole for improved power transfer to get you a second or two closer to that KOM you covet.

>>> Buyer’s guide to cycling shoes

We’ve trawled the internet to bring you the best deals on cycling shoes, so you don’t have to break the bank in picking up a great pair.

Shimano Touring RT82 SPD shoes for £33.69

Touring shoes can be great for people who want to add a little bit of comfort to their rides, especially when they’re walking off the bike.

The recessed cleats on these allow you to walk easily but they’re still styled on road shoes so they’re not to heavy or bulky.

These are a popular product and there’s not many left so if you want them snap ’em up now!

Buy now: Shimano Touring RT82 SPD from Ribble for £33.69 (down from £79.99)

Shimano WR84 Women’s SPD-SL shoes

The Shimano WR84’s are sleek and good looking with a carbon sole for a stiffness boost.

What’s more, this particular model comes with more cleat adjustment so you can always get the right fit.

Buy now: Shimano WR84 Women’s SPL-SL from Ribble for £86.29 (down from £129.99)

Diadora Tornado road shoes for £61.99

The Diadora is billed as a road shoe that’s designed for comfort but also has the technical properties to perform.

This model comes with two different securing mechanisms, velcro straps and Diadora’s rachet system.

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £39.99 (reduced from £109.99)

Bont Blitz road shoes for £79.99

A lot of tech goes into a Bont road shoe. The long list includes an anatomical design as well as a high performance carbon chassis.

Both a Boa dial and a velcro strap will keep them attached to your feet.

>>> Buy now at Merlin Cycles for £79.99 (reduced from £180)

Northwave Sonic 3S road shoes for £44.99

The Northwave Sonic 3S are a great shoes for any cycling fanatic and they won’t break the bank.

They’ve got a carbon sole for stiffness and large vents to keep your feet cool on warm days. Plus, they’re lined with a reflective material to keep you visible in low light.

>>> Buy now at Evans Cycles for £44.99 (reduced from £89.99)

Diadora Vortex Comp road shoes for £87

These are race shoes that won’t leave you out of pocket.

The Diadora Vortex comp shoes come with all the features you need to help you perform to your optimum on race day.

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £87 (reduced from £139.99)

Fizik R1 road shoes for £135.99

>>> Read our full review of the Fizik R1 road shoes here

A serious saving on a very serious shoe.

We’ve had the Fizik R1 shoe in to test and we found it to be seriously comfortable and suitable for long days in the saddle.

>>> Buy now at Merlin Cycles for £135.99 (reduced from £299.99)