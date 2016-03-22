The best deals on bike helmets available right now

Our pick of the best helmet deals the internet has to offer

While a helmet is primarily there to protect you in the case of a crash, you also want one that will fit properly, be comfortable, and have good ventilation to keep you cool when riding in hot weather.

We’ve traulled the internet to bring you the best deals on cycling helmets, so you don’t have to break the bank in picking up a good one.

Chain Reaction Cycles

Mavic Plasma helmet – £49.99 (reduced from £125)

The Mavic Plasma helmet was one of a range of three helmets that heralded Mavic’s entry into the helmet market in 2012, and still looks pretty good even four years on.

MET Sine Thesis helmet – £75.99 (reduced from £189.99)

According to MET the Sine Thesis “is a daring innovation worthy of a Jules Verne novel”, which hopefully means it’s a well ventilated, light, and comfortable helmet.

Wiggle

Kask Rapido helmet – £34.99 (reduced from £65)

It may not look quite as sleek as the more expensive Kask Protone or Mojito models, but the Rapido still looks pretty good to us, and comes in a range of different colours.

Giro Synthe helmet – £119.99 (reduced from £199.99)

This deal might be on the 2015 version of the excellent Giro Synthe, but the only difference from this year’s model is the change of colours, with the basic construction of this extremely comfortable, well-ventilated, and aerodynamic helmet remaining unchanged.

Evans Cycles

Giro Air Attack helmet – £99.99 (reduced from £149.99)

The Giro Air Attack was one of the original aero road helmets and is still used by the likes of Katusha and BMC for flat early season races where aerodynamics are key and venitlation isn’t a big priority

Bontrager Velocis helmet – £63.99 (reduced from £159.99)

At not far north of 200g, the Bontrager Velocis helmet is one of the the lightest lids on the market. Evans only have it available in a size small, but that shouldn’t hopefully be an issue thanks to the Headmaster II adjustment system.

Merlin Cycles

Uvex Race 1 helmet – £59.99 (reduced from £99.99)

The Uvex Race 1 might look a little retro, but it’s hard to argue with its function, featuring everything you’d expect from a helmet of this price with plenty of vents to let cool air in and a dial adjustment system.

POC Octal Aero Raceday helmet – £149.99 (reduced from £220)

Based on the highly popular POC Octal helmet, the Octal Aero features the same construction but with an external shell to smooth airflow over the top of your head.

Pro Bike Kit

Casco Speed Airo helmet with visor – £134.99 (reduced from £219.99)

Casco helmets have been popular among track riders for years, but are only beginning to make an impact on the road. Just make sure you’ve got the self-confidence to ignore any looks you get when using the visor

Salice Ghibli helmet – £69.99 (reduced from £99.95)

For 70 quid, the Salice Ghibli is a feature-packed helmet that not only has the usual vents and dial adjustment system, but also has a liner across the front of the helmet to stop bugs getting in and a rear light built into the back.

Tweeks Cycles

Bell Volt helmet – £49.99 (reduced from £119.99)

The Bell Volt helmet has been around for ages, but that doesn’t make it any less good. With its removable visor and pretty radical colourschemes, it’s perfect for riders looking to tackle the trails as well as the tarmac.

Rudy Project Windmax helmet – £119.99 (reduced from £177.59)

The Rudy Project Windmax is another helmet that is designed for both road riding and mountain biking, with a removeable net to stop bugs getting in, and plenty of padding to stop the buckle from irritating you chin.

Hargroves Cycles

Cannondale Cypher helmet – £49.98 (reduced from £99.99)

Cannondale might not be the first brand you think of when buying a new helmet, but this Cypher helmet looks rather good, especially as it comes in plain black as well as the lurid green that is usually associated with the American brand.

Lazer Z1 helmet – £165.99 (reduced from £199.99)

The road helmet of choice for British Cycling, the Lazer Z1 is comfortable and well-ventilated, has an innovative adjustment system, and also comes with removeable aeroshell so you can convert it into an aero helmet when needed.