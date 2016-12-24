Peter Sagan reveals the stunning silver Specialized Venge that he will ride in 2017

Two-time world champion gets just the bike he deserves

Two-time world champion Peter Sagan has revealed the stunning Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS that he will be riding in the 2017 season.

In an early Christmas present for the Slovakian, Sagan tweeted pictures of the new bike with the caption “Santa just brought me my personalized, World-Champion Venge ViAS from @iamspecialized in 2017 @BORAHansgrohe livery!”

The bike features a largely silver look, with iridescent paint showing the colours of the rainbow jersey, similar to the paintjob that Specialized has given Sagan in previous years, albeit with a different colour base paint.

Away from the frame, the bike is notable for having rim brakes instead of disc brakes, in contrast to the disc brake Specialized Roubaix that Tom Boonen was very happy with earlier in the week.

The bike is also fully geared up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Roval CLX60 wheels topped with Specialized Turbo tyres, and Tacx bottle cages, a very similar setup to what Sagan used while riding for Tinkoff in 2016.