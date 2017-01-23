Trek recalls its 720 disc model following reported injuries

Trek has recalled its 720 disc model, citing a dangerous brake caliper

Trek has recalled its touring bike, the 720 model, due to a potentially dangerous brake caliper.

According to the brand, the affected front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, causing hazard to the rider.

Multiple bikes are supposed to be affected, and according to the recall site there have been injuries.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states that around 800 bicycles and 300 wheels (of which 160 bikes and 40 wheels were sold in Canada) have been affected.

The issue involves the Canadian 2015, 2016 and 2017 Trek 720 disc as well as the Bontrager TLR disc 700C 24H front and rear wheels – if they have silver spokes.

The bikes have been sold since November 2014 through to October 2016.

Other ways to identify the bike are through the frame.

Trek’s 720 disc models have a “lightweight aluminium frame and vibration-damping carbon fork”.

The company also says that the bicycles were sold in sizes 49 through to 61cm frames.

“The aftermarket wheels are marked Bontrager TLR on the rim and will have 24 silver spokes.”

According to the recall website, there have been 10 reported incidents where either when the “wheel spoke contacted the bike’s brake caliper or the spokes broke at the hub”.

There has been one reported injury involving a broken vertebra.

Trek is advising that owners should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and parts. It is also keen to stress that the parts can be returned to a Trek retailer for a free inspection or a free replacement of the wheels.

For more information, consumers can visit the CPSC site or contact Trek Bikes directly.